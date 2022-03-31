White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTM traded up $33.92 on Thursday, reaching $1,136.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,053.54. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

