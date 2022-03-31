Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 355,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,079. The company has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.