William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 423,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

