William Blair Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
