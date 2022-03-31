William Blair Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

