William P. Foley II Sells 350,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ALIT stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
