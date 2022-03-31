William P. Foley II Sells 350,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

