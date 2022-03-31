Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Issues Earnings Results

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WBEV stock opened at 3.23 on Thursday. Winc has a 1-year low of 2.98 and a 1-year high of 14.20.

Get Winc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.