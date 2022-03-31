WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002281 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00246886 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.