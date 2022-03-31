Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.