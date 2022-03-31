WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.79

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.79 and traded as high as $53.80. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 171,812 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

