WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.57 and last traded at $65.51. Approximately 184,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 57,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

