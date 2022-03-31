WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.52. 74,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 224,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.