World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,350. World Acceptance has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

