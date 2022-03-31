World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:WWE opened at $62.38 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,545.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 29.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.