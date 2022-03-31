Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

