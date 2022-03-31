Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 40,094 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,847 shares of company stock valued at $28,031,629 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 150,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,315,900. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

