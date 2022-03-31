Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.