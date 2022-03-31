Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 13,234 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

GNTX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,606. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.