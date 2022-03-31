Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 67,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

