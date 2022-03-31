Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 67,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

