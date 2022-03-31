XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 269.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 16.6% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

