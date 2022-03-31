Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Xperi by 26.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

