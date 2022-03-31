XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.85.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

