Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $24.04

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $24.55. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 5 shares.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

