XTRABYTES Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $387,521.20 and approximately $30.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00226907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00211097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.07215482 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.