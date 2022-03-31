Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.79. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 187,522 shares trading hands.

XNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.