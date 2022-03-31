Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $116.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

