Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.46. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

The firm has a market cap of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 124,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

