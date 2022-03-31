Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 497,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,990,434. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

