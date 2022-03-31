Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

