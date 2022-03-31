Yun-Lung Chen Sells 8,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yun-Lung Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72.

AMBA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 612,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,841. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

