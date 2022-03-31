Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) to report $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

