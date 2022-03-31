Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.97. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

