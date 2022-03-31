Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to announce $36.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.52 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $30.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $145.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $676.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

