Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.02 Million

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to post sales of $263.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.26 million and the highest is $268.22 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,914. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

