Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will post $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.10. 1,089,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

