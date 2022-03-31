Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,206. Senseonics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

