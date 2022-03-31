Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Senseonics.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senseonics (SENS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.