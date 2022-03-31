Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,926. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

