Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 394.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVXL stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $934.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

