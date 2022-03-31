Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

