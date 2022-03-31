Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,869. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $560.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.