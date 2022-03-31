Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will post $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.20 million to $784.98 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE DY traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 201,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,288. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

