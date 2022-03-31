Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXYGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.95. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $58.69. 616,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,163,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

