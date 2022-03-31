Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $18.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $17.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.