Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 124,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 222,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

