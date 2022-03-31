Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.91 Million

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to post sales of $167.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.72 million and the highest is $179.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $833.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.42 million, with estimates ranging from $904.72 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,249,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

