Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.37. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,096. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

