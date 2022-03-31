Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.52. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

