Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.30. Garmin posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,949. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.