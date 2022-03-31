Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Navient reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Navient by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

