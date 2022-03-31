Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.40. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 66,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,208. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

