Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Arista Networks reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.01. 13,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.